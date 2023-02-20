When actresses Kyeiwaa and Christiana Awuni settled on a pavement at Tema Station to sell, what they did not expect was an embarrassing situation befalling them.

At that time, they had starred in the popular Sunday special, Cantata, but their wage was just fame and nothing substantial to show for.

It is for this reason the duo decided to sell thrift ware to make extra income, but that dream was shattered the very day they made the attempt.

Christiana Awuni, who brought this to light in an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey, said they were chased out of the market by some irate traders.

“There was a day myself and Rose Mensah (Kyeiwaa) went to sell ‘fos’ at Tema Station. The traders mocked and hooted at us. It was terrible. They chased us out and we had to flee from the embarrassment”.

According to Christiana Awuni, the traders tagged her and Kyeiwaa as greedy fellows who wanted to kick them out of their little business.

The traders feared the actresses will use their fame to gather customers to their side while they go home empty handed.

Christiana Awuni made the comments while speaking on some challenges of being a popular on-screen person.

She indicated that the restrictions that come with the job are many, of which she reference the aforementioned incident.

