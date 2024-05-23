Kumawood actress, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, also known as Kyeiwaa, has taken social media by storm with a heartwarming video featuring her daughter.

The beloved actress was spotted on TikTok, joyfully dancing to Black Sherif’s hit song “Kwaku the Traveller” alongside her daughter.

The duo poured their hearts into the dance, singing along to the lyrics.

Kyeiwaa, appearing healthier and happier, even surprised her daughter and onlookers by twerking and shaking her backside.

The delightful display has captivated many, showcasing the legendary actress’s vibrant spirit.

ALSO READ: