Veteran Ghanaian actress, Rose Akua Ataa Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Kyeiwaa, has shown that age is just a number in a viral video that has melted many hearts on social media.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by a user named @josaster, captured the 60-year-old star dancing joyfully and displaying her youthful look.

Clad in a simple attire with a cloth elegantly wrapped around her waist, Kyeiwaa mesmerizes viewers with her youthful energy while performing a traditional ‘kete’ dance.

Watch video below

