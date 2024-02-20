The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is calling on the government to urgently address the issue of outstanding electricity bills for Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the power supply to Accra Academy. The power distributor plunged the school into darkness on Monday night because the school owes approximately GHS480,000 in post-paid electricity bills since July 2023.

This inconvenience triggered widespread concern among staff and students.

Based on this backdrop, the Coalition warns that such outages would affect teaching and learning activities.

GNECC underscored the need to maintain uninterrupted power supply in SHS to ensure the quality of education for all Ghanaian students.

The National Programs Manager, Festus Longmatey tells Adom News to address this issue, the coalition is proposing several measures:

Prioritize Funding for Education: The government should allocate sufficient funds to cover electricity expenses for schools, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Implement Energy-Efficient Practices: Schools should adopt energy-saving appliances and promote energy conservation among students and staff. Regular energy audits can help identify areas for improvement. Invest in Renewable Energy: Installing solar panels on school buildings can provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution to power outages, reducing reliance on the national grid. Collaborate with Stakeholders: Collaboration with parents and alumni of SHS can help alleviate the financial burden on the government. Establish Monitoring Mechanisms: Implement transparent systems for tracking expenses and payments to prevent future power outages due to unpaid bills.

GNECC urged the government to take immediate action to settle the outstanding electricity bills for SHS and prioritize renewable power solutions to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools.

