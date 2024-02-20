Madonna took a slight tumble during her Celebration tour in a mishap with a dancer.

Videos shared on TikTok from the Queen of Pop’s show in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday show the moment a dancer lost control, causing the singer to fall.

While performing “Open Your Heart,” the 65-year-old mounts a chair and is dragged by a running dancer to the other side of the stage. This time around, the dancer slipped in their heels, lost grip of the singer’s chair and brought Madonna down with them.

Alas the show must go on. Madonna briefly stayed on the ground and let out a laugh before continuing with the rest of the number, which included more chair choreography.

USA TODAY has reached out to Madonna’s reps for comment.

“Madonna has traversed so many musical styles, birthed so many trends whether via fashion, song or attitude, and shattered more glass ceilings that nothing short of a six-hour show coupled with a documentary would fully illuminate the archives of her career,” USA TODAY’s Melissa Ruggieri wrote after attending the show in December.

“The Celebration Tour is an effective commemoration of a woman who has fulfilled every accomplishment yet still possesses a scrappy drive.”