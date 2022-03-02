The Queen of Pop, Madonna, has announced that she will collaborate with Nigerian Afrobeat star, Fireboy DML.

In a post shared on Instagram, Madonna revealed they were working on the remix of her 1998 hit, ‘Frozen’ off her album ‘Ray of Light’.

The song, she revealed, would be released on March 3.

The song was also a worldwide commercial success. It became Madonna’s sixth single to peak at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

‘Frozen’ also became her first single to debut at the top of the UK Singles Chart.

‘Frozen’ Remix song and video featuring @fireboydml. Music drops (on) March 3rd. Video soon after! #frozen,” Madonna wrote alongside a picture with Fireboy DML.

Her announcement came after a picture of Madonna and Fireboy went viral.

The ‘Peru’ hitmaker, who is currently on The Apollo tour in the United States of America, shared a picture of himself holding Madonna without any caption on Instagram.

Many fans were excited, hoping the two did not only meet and go their separate ways but also have some works coming.

Meanwhile, this comes after Fireboy DML’s hit collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The two worked on the remix of ‘Peru’, which became a worldwide hit.

The video currently has 40 million views on YouTube.

