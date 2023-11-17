Artiste manger, Emmanuel Barnes popularly known as Mr Logic has said Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Camidoh is more talented as compared to Nigerian musician, Fireboy DML.

According to him, Nigerian artistes have adequate funding that helps them grow their industry.

“Camidoh is a magnificent talent compared to Fireboy. Fireboy dose not sing like Camidoh. Nigerians are so visible because of funding” he said on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

Mr Logic believes that, Nigerian visibility on international platforms got their artistes Grammy nominations this year.

“Nigerians were all over the world and that is why Grammy noticed them. Nigerians have money and they are buying into the American market,” he said.

This comments come after no Ghanaian musician was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Mr. Logic urged for investment into the Ghanaian music industry.

“Let’s get more investors, our business men should invest in the craft.” he added.

ALSO READ: