Madonna appears to have made her relationship with Josh Popper ‘Instagram official’ after posting a picture of the pair kissing to her Stories.

The 64-year-old was rumoured to be dating the 29-year-old boxer last month, shortly after ending her five-month romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

The new image of Madonna and her beau was taken at a Purim party – to celebrate the Jewish holiday – with the singer dressed in an all-black outfit complete with a lace face covering.

Popper was also dressed in all black with a balaclava face covering, but his eyes and nose were visible underneath.

Madonna posted this image of herself and Popper kissing to her Instagram Story. (Instagram/@madonna)

It’s not the first time the pair have appeared in a photo together. In February, Popper posted an image with his arm around the singer, and another with Madonna standing behind him and holding on to his bicep.

“Another W for the books!!” Popper captioned the image. “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many chastising her for always going below her age bracket with one, @stiffy23 writing: “No frigging way!!!! My QUEEN @madonna Popper!!!!”

According to Popper’s Instagram page, he’s a boxing coach based in New York City, a former NFL athlete, and is the founder of boxing studio Bredwinners.

The new relationship comes a month after the pop superstar accused Grammy Award critics of “ageism and misogyny” after comments were made about her appearance.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna previously had a three-year relationship with 28-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams which ended in 2022. She has been married twice, to Sean Penn between 1985 and 1989, and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.