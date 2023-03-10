Huang Lei, a Chinese national believed to be the son of illegal mining kingpin, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, has been convicted by an Accra High Court and subsequently deported by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The convict was arrested on September 2, 2022, and the arresting officers retrieved among other things, eight packs of Eley shot gun cartridges, containing about two 250 pieces of ammunition. He was not able to provide a valid licence for them.

He was before the court charged with one count of remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his passport and one count of possessing 250 rounds of ammunition without authority.

He had pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, but later changed his plea to guilty before a relieving judge, Justice Comfort Tasiame, as result of the substantive judge being on her annual leave.

Huang Lei, was subsequently convicted on his own plea of guilty and was sentenced to a fine of GH¢10,800.

The court ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to deport the convict, and he has since been deported to his home country of China.

Meanwhile, two of his accomplices who are standing trial for similar offences are before the court, which has set a date to conduct case management which paves way for the trial.

His counterpart, Huang Haihua, has also been charged with one count of possessing a forged document – a fake residence permit, while Shi Yang, who was initially standing trial with his mother and stepfather has now been charged with one count of possessing a forged residence permit and four counts of possessing ammunition without authority.

He has been charged for being in the possession of 114 rounds of ammunition – 83 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three live rounds of 8mm ammunition and another 22 live rounds of BB ammunition without authority.

Lucy Ekeleba Blay, counsel for the two, told the court yesterday that she had filed another application for bail on behalf of the accused, who had been remanded into prison custody.

The court, however, said it will not be able to hear the application yesterday and subsequently adjourned the case to March 22, 2023, for the application to be moved.