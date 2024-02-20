In a bid to elevate Ghana’s fashion industry onto the global stage, Hemade Worldwide, led by its visionary founder, Sedinam Hemade, CEO of Hemade Worldwide, has made a clarion call for collaboration among local designers.

With seven years of operation and a rich tapestry of experiences spanning from Joyce Ababio’s certificate course to studying at the International Fashion Academy in France, Hemade Worldwide understands the transformative power of unity and shared vision within the fashion community.

Reflecting on their journey from childhood passion to international acclaim, Sedinam Hemade, the founder of Hemade Worldwide, underscores the importance of collaboration in propelling Ghanaian fashion brands beyond borders.

Her time spent in Paris, working alongside esteemed designers such as Imani Ayissi and Luisa via Roma, provided invaluable insights into the global fashion landscape, reinforcing the belief that collective efforts can yield exponential results.

Drawing inspiration from industry giants like Pistis and Urban Giant, Sedinam Hemade advocates for a culture of inclusivity and mutual support among emerging and established designers alike.

The recent collaboration with Urban Giant on the “Weekend Plan” collection exemplifies the potential for synergy and creative exchange within Ghana’s fashion ecosystem.

At the heart of Hemade Worldwide’s ethos lies a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

By repurposing leftover fabrics and promoting eco-friendly practices, the brand sets an example for conscientious design that resonates with today’s discerning consumers.

Moreover, through her dedication to training and empowering local talent, Hemade Worldwide contributes to the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s fashion workforce.

Hemade Worldwide’s founder, Sedinam Hemade, describes the type of garment they create as a “lifestyle Garment,” emphasizing the brand’s dedication to crafting pieces that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, reflecting the wearer’s individuality and style.

Looking ahead, Hemade Worldwide envisions a future where Ghanaian fashion designers stand shoulder to shoulder on the global stage, celebrated for their creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, Hemade Worldwide believes that Ghana’s fashion industry can unlock its full potential and make a lasting impact on the world stage.

As Sedinam Hemade’s Hemade Worldwide continue to champion the spirit of collaboration and creativity, they invite fellow designers to join hands in shaping a brighter, more vibrant future for Ghanaian fashion.

Together, united in purpose and passion, they can redefine the boundaries of creativity and inspire generations to come.

In the words of Sedinam Hemade, “Fashion is not just about the clothes we wear; it’s about the stories we tell, the connections we forge, and the legacy we leave behind. Let us come together, as a community, and create something truly extraordinary.”

In this spirit of collaboration and camaraderie, Hemade Worldwide leads the charge towards a more inclusive and impactful future for Ghanaian fashion.

MORE: