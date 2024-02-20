In life’s journey, facing unexpected challenges such as accidents and loss underscores the critical need to set aside finances for emergencies.

Imagine the strain of lacking funds during crises, especially when dealing with sudden medical costs.

The burden intensifies when essential financial support is absent in times of urgent need.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor report indicates a significant majority of employed Ghanaians lacking insurance coverage, this equates to approximately 9 out of every 10 individuals surveyed.

Gender-wise, 49% of Ghanaian working men and 51% of women face the absence of life insurance.

Life Insurance can be defined as a contract between an insurance policyholder and an insurance company, where the insurer promises to pay a sum of money in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person or after a set period.

Findings from the survey revealed that 24% of Ghanaians are yet to fully embrace the concept of insurance, expressing optimism about securing coverage in the future.

An alarming 18% of respondents also did not perceive life insurance as important, potentially due to limited life insurance education among Ghanaian workers.

Moreover, 17% cite the perceived expense of insurance as a deterrent, considering their financial constraints in allocating funds for insurance premiums.

Further concerns highlighted include a lack of awareness about insurance principles, misconceptions about age prerequisites for insurance, and inadequate knowledge about insurance providers in Ghana.

Of all the individuals included in the survey, a notable 73% are employed in the private sector, with only 27% in the public sector. This highlights a substantial proportion of informal sector workers who lack life insurance coverage. This information is visually presented in the graph below.

In comparison with the UN Development Program’s 22 report which highlights that 70% of Ghanaians had life insurance cover during the year 2021, it is evident that the low acceptance rate of life insurance in Ghana has seen a notable surge of 18% between 2021 and 2023, as indicated in the survey.

In stark contrast, a survey by Forbes Advisor on life insurance in the United States underscores that 75% of Americans hold insurance coverage, spotlighting Ghana’s lag in life insurance acceptance rate.

