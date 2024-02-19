A man believed to be mentally challenged has killed four persons at Banda-Nkwanta a community on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Bole district of the Savannah region.

Known simply as Daganaa, the suspect embarked on a killing spree that claimed the lives of four people in the area.

Reports indicate that, the tragic incident began when Daganaa, who had arrived at a nearby galamsey site to offload items, sought permission to use the washroom at a compound house around 3:am.

When the tenants denied him entry, he got peeved and stabbed one of the occupants in the back before fleeing to another nearby compound.

There, he forcibly entered a room where two children, aged 10 and 12 were asleep and reportedly stabbed them.

Their grandmother, frail and immobile, was also subjected to his brutality.

Continuing his rampage, Daganaa made his way to another household, where he stabbed another person resting in the foyer of the compound.

Confronted by horrified residents, the suspect locked himself in a room threatening to kill to anyone who dared to approach.

The escalating situation prompted the residents to report the matter to the Bole police command for intervention.

Daganaa further launched a violent attack on two police officers who arrived at the scene, forcing them to respond with gunshots, killing him in the process.

By the end of the hours-long incident, four victims had passed on, while the aged grandmother was critically wounded.

She is responding to treatment at Carpenter hospital in Bole.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

