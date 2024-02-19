Sehwi Wiawso High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has inaugurated three automated district courts in the Western North Region.

The three beneficial districts are Akontombra, Bodi, and Bia East.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony at Sehwi Bodi, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako indicated that, the courthouse stands as a testament to the nation’s vision of legal administration that is not just distant and detached, but one that is firmly rooted in the communities it serves.

He added that, the residents will no longer travel a long distance to access justice, instead, justice will now be within reach, right at their doorsteps.

His Lordship implored the staff at the court to approach their duties with humility and an unwavering commitment to due process.

On his part, the District Chief Executive for Bia East, Nicholas Yayin Niber, urged the residents in the area to be mindful of activities that would promote litigation as the presence of the court is not a license for litigation.

He further assured the judicial service the commitment of the Assembly to support the service for effective delivery in the district.

Finally, the MP for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh appealed to the casual and staff of the court to to maintain the facility to last longer for the district.