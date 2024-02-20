Renowned Nigerian artiste, Davido, has pledged to donate the sum of N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria as part of his yearly contribution to the nation.

In a heartfelt announcement made via his social media platforms, Davido expressed their commitment to supporting less privileged children through his foundation.

With a longstanding history of charitable endeavors, Davido continues to leverage his platform for positive change and social good.

Details regarding the disbursement of the funds are set to be revealed in the coming days, as he reiterates his transparency and accountability.

I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow 🇳🇬 — Davido (@davido) February 20, 2024

The donation became a yearly endeavor two years ago, when he solicited funds for his birthday celebrations.

He received a whooping sum of N60,000 from celebrities in his country, Ghana and beyond.

Inspired by the donation he made in 2021, Davido has turned this one-time thing into a tradition.

So far, over 13,818 children have benefit from his philanthropic gesture.