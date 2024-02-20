Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has said President Akufo-Addo has tasked him to ensure the completion of all the stalled infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.

During his official visit to the region, he met with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Highlighting the Ashanti Region’s significance in Ghana’s economic growth, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to executing vital projects.

These projects include the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia Redevelopment Market, and the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Acknowledging challenges that have delayed completion, he assured prompt action to address them and ensure project success.

“But you are also aware that, we have faced some challenges as a result we had to stall for some time, but you also know that the President is determined to make sure that these projects are completed for the benefit of our people.”

“He has directed that we pay attention to these projects to bring some urgency and speed to bear on these projects so we can get them completed for people to begin to benefit from these projects.”

He was joined by the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah and the Chief Director of the Ministry.

READ ALSO:

Peter Obi would’ve been President if… Ursula Owusu on why NPP will win the election [Video]

Former NPP executive defects to NDC

Ursula Owusu reacts to reports of administrator caught in imported rice scandal [Listen]