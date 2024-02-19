The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has reacted to reports of an administrator who was caught up in the Special Prosecutor’s probe into an imported rice scandal.

According to her, actions taken by individuals in Vice President Bawumia’s office should not automatically be attributed to him.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, urged for a fair and transparent process.

“Let’s refrain from baseless accusations. If someone affiliated with Bawumia’s office is implicated, let’s await the findings of the investigation before making judgments.

She continued that “Holding individuals accountable for their own actions is essential. If wrongdoing is proven, appropriate measures should be taken without unfairly implicating Bawumia”.

Her comment is in response to an administrator from Vice President’s office who was allegedly involved in imported rice scandal.

James Keck Osei purportedly facilitated the release of rice to a businessman under questionable circumstances.

Despite claims made by Mr. Osei, the Vice President’s office clarified that it did not endorse such actions.

During investigations by the Special Prosecutor, several individuals associated with the Vice President’s office failed to comply with directives, leading to charges against them.

However, the Vice President’s office has assured the public of internal investigations regarding Osei’s conduct, signaling a commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within the office.

