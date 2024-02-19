The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated that she doesn’t take sole credit for all the work done by her Ministry.

According to her, ministers are only “agents” appointed to oversee a sector of the government’s business.

The Minister said she has no issues with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia touting the achievements of her Ministry in his campaign messages.

Rather, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said credit should go to President Akufo-Addo and the government.

“I am working for the President and the government. I have been given a responsibility to oversee the sector. I don’t take credit for the work that I have done in that sector. I am proud that he gave me the opportunity to serve. Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo so if Bawumia says we have done a lot in the digital sector, he has every right to,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

