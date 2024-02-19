The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that the comparison between presidential aspirants, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama lacks basis.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia has never been a President therefore cannot be compared to Mr. Mahama who led the country for almost five years.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday stated that, Dr. Bawumia’s record as Vice President and his vision for the country sets him apart.

“There is no basis for comparison between Bawumia and John Mahama. Bawumia is only a Vice President, John Mahama has led the country before and we know what he did. If we should evaluate both governments, the Akufo–Addo–Bawumia government will top the charts,” she said.

Watch video below: