Communications Minister and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has expressed confidence in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory again come December 7, 2024.

According to her, members of the NPP in the Ablekuma West constituency are ready and willing to vote for her to retain the seat for the party.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said this after successfully going through vetting and picking the first position on the ballot paper.

“Members of the party have indeed identified me, again, as the best potential to retain the seat. I have accepted to lead them as their parliamentary candidate for 2024. This is because they have seen in me such leadership qualities which I have exhibited over the years, and they are confident that with me as their candidate, victory is guaranteed. It’s Possible Together”.

She added, “I am most appreciative of the party leadership’s efforts to ensure a smooth vetting process in preparation for the parliamentary primaries for current members of parliament on January 27, 2024. My conviction is that the NPP will emerge victorious from this process. Numéro uno!! Always the head and never the tail by His matchless grace”.

According to her, she had made Ablekuma West constituency a traditional stronghold for the NPP and she is ready, together with her constituents and supporters, to maintain that for a long time.

The New Patriotic Party will on January 27 hold its primaries to select candidates that will lead the party in the various constituencies for the December 7 elections.

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is of the view that, members especially delegates of the NPP in the Ablekuma West Constituency have high hopes for her as they have seen the good works she has been doing in the constituency.

She also promised to continue providing employment opportunities, start-up capitals to the youth and women and ensure the construction of quality roads in the constituency.

The constituency had so far benefitted from numerous initiatives by the MP including scholarships, small loans, skills acquisition for the youth, provision of ICT Labs, and road construction projects.

The Vetting Committee which was chaired by the National Women’s Organizer of the party, Kate Gyamfua commended Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for her contributions to the party in her capacities as Minister and MP.