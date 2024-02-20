A former New Patriotic Party(NPP) electoral area coordinator in the Lawra constituency of the Upper West region, Albert Diyuoh, has officially switched allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Diyuoh says the decision to leave the NPP is borne out of its departure from core founding principles.

“As a political animal, I believe I have something to offer my people and Ghana at large and therefore, reigning from the NPP after a sober reflection, I decided to join the NDC because the principles that I have as a person seem to align even more with the NDC than the NPP,” Accra-based Citi News reported.

Meanwhile, he has pledged to actively work to ensure the NDC emerge victorious in the December 7 election.

