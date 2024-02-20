The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will thoroughly probe the $12 million spent on the Agyapa deal and prosecute individuals found culpable.

The NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi announced this at a press briefing on Monday, describing the amount as senseless.

He said the deal was fraudulent and accused government and its associates of misappropriating the funds.

“My brothers and sisters, I have the full blessing of H.E John Dramani Mahama to inform you and by extension the good people of Ghana, that the next NDC government will investigate the stinky $12 million ‘Agyapa’ scam, retrieve all illegal payments made under same, and ensure that all the perpetrators are prosecuted. The day of accountability is fast approaching, and no one found culpable will be let off the hook by the next NDC/Mahama government.”

“This is a solemn pledge and our charge to keep when by the grace of God and the Ghanaian people, the NDC assumes the reins of government in 2025,” he stated.

He further called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Mahama and the NDC to enable them hold the Akufo-Addo administration accountable for its alleged corruption.

“We call on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution.”

The CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, last week disclosed that the government spent $12 million on the failed Agyapa royalties deal.

Mr Koranteng made the revelation when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

