The newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to put in place a strategic roadmap to ensure it achieves its GH¢170 billion revenue target for the 2024 fiscal year.

This roadmap he noted must be a combination of user-friendly methods and unwavering commitment to fulfil the GRA’s mandate.

Dr Adam made this clarion call when he visited the GRA headquarters as he assumed his new role on Monday.

“I expect that we work together through a structured framework to exceed your performance last year, the GH¢170 billion target which we have put in the 2024 budget. I believe you can do more than that. I believe you can exceed the GH¢170 billion target for 2024 because you have done it, and you have demonstrated capability that you can do this.

“But quite sincere, we all need to urgently agree on a roadmap. It appears some of the things we do are ad-hoc and not coordinated, and so when you have multiple complex issues such as taxes being implemented without coordination or a roadmap, then it becomes a problem,” he urged.

Dr Adam emphasised the need for teamwork in compliance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, stating that collaboration is essential for the country’s financial stability.

