Amin Adam interacts with the Ministry of Finance staff

On Monday, February 19, 2024, Finance Minister-designate, Mohammed Amin Adam assumed office and interacted with the staff of the ministry.

Amin Adam was among the more than 20 ministers of state who were recently appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Office of the Finance Minister shared a post showing the Minister in a meeting with the leadership of the ministry.

“A very productive management meeting at the Ministry of Finance this morning. Honoured to be leading such a great team!” they captioned.

