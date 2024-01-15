Abraham Boakye, a prominent member of the Ghana Supporters Union, has officially switched allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He cites what he perceives as neglect from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Boakye expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment received from the Akufo-Addo government despite his contributions to the party’s victory in 2016.

During a gathering with fellow supporters on Sunday, January 14, he declared his commitment to working tirelessly for the NDC’s success in the upcoming election.

Mr Boakye affirmed that, his followers would join him in voting and campaigning for the NDC to secure victory.

“Right Nana Akufo-Addo is the President of the country. So I am on my knees asking if I’ve offended the government and its officials; if I have done something wrong for which reason I am being treated this way.”

“Recently, the Minister for Youth and Sports have transported over 2,000 Ghanaians to the Ivory Coast for the ongoing African Cup of Nations without my notice.

“So I see I am not important in my own New Patriotic Party so I will go to where I will be appreciated. Henceforth, I devote myself to the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he told the gathering.

