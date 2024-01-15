The Group Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel Mckorley has received the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Man of the Year 2023 Award.

The award was conferred in him for winning two prestigious awards at the CISCM Recognition and Dinner Night held on January 13, 2024.

Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) has recognized the McDan Group for Best Organization for Projects and Best Organization for International Trade.

The McDan Group was recognized as an organization that has in place an effective Project Management system that applies standard PM principles and practices in executing projects (programmes) which address implementation challenges, with evidence that the Project’s functional activities and the project outcomes positively impact the Strategic Objective of the organization, positively impact the society in which the organization operates, engages in sound and ethical processes, uses improved or innovative practices in the process, and employs sound sustainable relationship approach as a tool in the process.

Also, the Group was awarded as an organization that has effectively developed good and services locally and operated in Ghana fully and export globally.

In view of these feats, the Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel Mckorley was crowned as the Best Integrated Supply Chain Management Personality of the Year 2023.

A Citation in his honour reads: “After intrinsic research and analytical evaluation of your immense contribution to the growth and development of the McDan Group of Companies and Ghana at large, through the application of all CISCM’S Value Streams in your Operations, the Council of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, (CISCM) in recognition of same has the pleasure to confer on you CISCM Man of The Year, 2023. We trust that you will accept this recognition and commit to collaborate with CISCM to propagate and mainstream the adoption and use of integrated Supply Chain Management principles and practices; to support the agenda of promoting effective, inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Ghana.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Daniel Mckorley said, right from step one of his journey in Supply Chain operations, he knew he was going to become an “icon of excellence.”

He said, the CISCM has indeed added additional value to McDan Group’s strides with the awards and recognition.

Dr. Daniel Mckorley noted that, being the maiden edition of the CISCM awards, it means a lot to them as a Group and averred that integrated supply chain management is the key to our development and “we shall continue to partner CISCM to grow. As a CISCM MAN of the Year, I will continue to push for the adoption of the integrated supply chain agenda.”