A total of 14,135 road crashes were recorded last year.

Out of this number, 2,276 people were killed, and 15,409 sustained injuries of varying degrees.

This information was contained in a statement issued by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

These figures contrast with a total of 14,960 road crashes recorded in 2022, with 2,373 people killed and 15,690 injured.

For the 2023 road crashes, Accra recorded 4,797, Tema 994, Eastern 490, Eastern North 139, Eastern South 881, Central 576, Central East 295, Central North 196, Western 706, Western North 237, Ashanti 2,312, Ashanti North 421, and Ashanti South 684.

Volta recorded 319, Volta North 101, Oti 49, Northern 115, North East 41, Savanna 66, Upper West 147, Upper East 143, Bono 133, Bono East 165, and Ahafo 128.

A total of 23,998 vehicles were involved. Commercial vehicles numbered 8,084, private vehicles were 10,767, and motorcycles were 5,147.

