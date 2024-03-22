The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that, road crashes for the first two months of January and February 2024 saw a slight increase.

The Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, made this announcement during the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign.

He stated that, there were 2,260 reported road crashes involving 3,910 vehicles, resulting in 369 fatalities, 2,552 injuries, and 381 pedestrian knockdowns in the aforementioned period.

Comparatively, the corresponding period last year witnessed 2,249 incidents involving 3,857 vehicles, leading to 330 fatalities, 2,502 injuries, and 382 pedestrian knockdowns.

“This is an increase of 0.49% for crashes, 1.37% for vehicles involved and 2.0% for persons injured. Notably, persons killed/fatalities increased by 11.82%, all compared to the first two months in 2023,” Ing. Adonteng added.

The 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign is to help reduce accidents during the Easter holidays.

Demonstration to hit Accra streets over dumsor