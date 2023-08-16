In the heart of the busy capital, a silent danger has been steadily growing, casting a shadow over the safety of daily commuters.

The once-reliable traffic lights have fallen into a state of disrepair, rendering them dysfunctional at many key intersections.

As the city’s roads become a chaotic scene of vehicles navigating without proper guidance, concerns are mounting over the increasing risk of road traffic crashes.

This critical issue not only disrupts the flow of urban life but also threatens the lives and well-being of countless individuals who traverse these dangerous intersections each day.

Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem team is on the ground monitoring the situation.