An official from the Department of Urban Roads, James Amo Godfred, has provided insights into the current state of traffic lights in Ghana, revealing that over 60 percent of them are operational.

He emphasized that the non-functional traffic lights constitute less than half of the total count, which surpasses 300 across the nation.

Addressing the issues plaguing the functionality of these crucial signals, he pinpointed acts of vandalism, theft, accidents, and other challenges as the primary cause.

He emphasised the urgency of tackling these obstacles head-on and affirmed their commitment to resolving them. “We are actively working towards resolving these challenges,” he stated on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

A notable aspect brought to light was the system in place for managing these traffic lights.

Each unit is associated with a specific company or contractor responsible for maintenance when faults arise.

This underscores the importance of timely repairs to ensure smooth traffic flow.

“The responsible companies are tasked with ensuring prompt fixes for any faulty traffic light,” he explained.

faulty traffic lights

Acknowledging the occasional hiccups faced, he maintained that the contracted companies are accountable for rectifying the issues.

“While challenges do arise, it is the responsibility of the appointed companies to ensure swift resolutions,” he asserted.

However, he conceded that the situation is not without its shortcomings.

“We are making efforts to address the current situation, though we acknowledge there’s room for improvement,” he admitted.

He also clarified that the number of malfunctioning traffic lights is relatively small compared to those in operational condition.

Highlighting the significance of this matter, Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show has launched a campaign focused on the prevalence of dysfunctional traffic lights in Ghana.

This drive has been instigated due to the concerning impact of non-operational traffic lights on road safety, contributing to an increase in road accidents across the country.

