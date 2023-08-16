An unfortunate incident has occurred, leading to the arrest of a twenty-year-old named Nayo Annor in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern region.

He stands accused of the alleged murder of his visually impaired uncle, Kwaku Emmanuel, who was in his 60s, at Nuaso.

The suspect, described as mentally deranged, is believed to have fatally struck his elderly relative with a machete.

The shocking event has left the entire household engulfed in fear.

The victim, a retired timber jack operator, met a gruesome end on Sunday morning, August 13, 2023.

Details surrounding the motive behind this heinous act remain unclear. At approximately 9 am, the suspect reportedly attacked the old man while he was eating, inflicting fatal wounds on his neck and other parts of his body.

The merciless assault resulted in the victim’s immediate death.

The horrifying scene drew the attention of eyewitness Gladys Yohuno, a resident of the house, who was alerted by an unusual sound emanating from the verandah where the elderly man was seated.

Reacting swiftly, she raised an alarm that attracted neighbours to the scene, where they managed to disarm the assailant.

While the motive remains uncertain, Yohuno speculated that the suspect might have been incensed by the victim’s inability to fulfill a request he had made.

In response to the community’s shock, Nene Kwesi Afro Titriku, the Chief of Tesanya-Nuaso, voiced concern about such individuals existing within society.

He urged the community to proactively address mental health concerns by sending mentally unstable individuals to designated mental health facilities, advocating for peace to prevail within the community and the nation as a whole.