The Africa Peace Advocate Award has been launched. The event took place on August 13, 2023, at Pottersville Church, East Legon Hills.

The award ceremony has been scheduled to take place on September 21, 2023, as part of Celebrating the United Nations International Day of Peace by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), His Excellency Dr Samuel Owusu announced to the media.

The World Peace President, H. E. Amb Per Stepfan, from Denmark, the International World Peace Spokesman, H. E. Amb Emmanuel Nweke, H. E. Dr Sammy David from Liberia, and Amb Livingstone Banjagala from Uganda will also grace the event.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award is an esteemed recognition that celebrates individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to promoting peace and harmony and dedicated their efforts towards conflict resolution, social justice, and building bridges between diverse communities in Africa.

Established with the aim of fostering peace and stability in Africa, the award scheme acknowledges the importance of individuals and organizations in creating peaceful environments and facilitating dialogue among different groups across the African continent.

By honoring these peace advocates, the award aims to inspire others to join the cause and work towards a more united and peaceful continent.

Recipients of the Africa Peace Advocate Award often come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from humanitarian organizations, nonprofits, international peace initiatives, government institutions, media and religious bodies, to individuals actively engaged in peace-building initiatives.

These awardees have demonstrated their commitment to peace by initiating or leading projects that have significantly contributed to conflict resolution, post-conflict reconstruction, and the overall development of their respective communities.

One crucial aspect that the Africa Peace Advocate Award recognizes is the involvement of local communities in peace-building efforts.

The award looks for individuals and organizations that have successfully incorporated grassroots participation, engage with local leaders, and empower communities to take ownership of peace initiatives.

By doing so, the awardees not only contribute to resolving local conflicts but also work towards building resilient and inclusive societies.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional achievements of these individuals and organizations and highlights their tireless efforts, perseverance, and dedication to peace-building in the face of significant challenges and adversities.

The impact of the Africa Peace Advocate Award goes beyond just recognition. It serves as a powerful mechanism to bring international attention to the critical issues faced by African nations, especially in conflict-affected regions.

By highlighting the efforts of recipients, the award also raises awareness about the importance of peace-building initiatives and the need to support them.

