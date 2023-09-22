The Africa Peace Advocate Award event, which took place on September 21, 2023, at the Pottersville Church International, was a heartwarming celebration of the tireless efforts of over 30 Ghanaian individuals dedicated to promoting peace within their communities and beyond.

This significant gathering brought together influential figures, activists, and peace supporters from across Ghana.

The primary objective of the Africa Peace Advocate Award event was to recognize and pay tribute to Ghanaians who have effectively employed their platforms to raise awareness, facilitate dialogue, and inspire action towards the realization of enduring peace.

The honorees were carefully selected based on their extraordinary contributions and their substantial positive influence on society.

One of the distinguished recipients was Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a well-known journalist and passionate advocate for peace.

Through his unwavering commitment to unbiased reporting and his relentless efforts to underscore the importance of peaceful coexistence, he has played an instrumental role in resolving conflicts and promoting understanding among diverse communities.

Regina Asamoah, a young entrepreneur, also received well-deserved recognition for her remarkable efforts. She established an organization that focuses on empowering women and advancing peace through economic development.

Her initiatives not only have created economic opportunities for marginalized communities but have also fostered unity and reconciliation among different ethnic groups.

The event also took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of organizations committed to peacebuilding in Ghana.

Among these, the Pamcos Foundation, a non-governmental organization, was recognized for its exceptional work in peace education and conflict resolution. Their tireless dedication has helped bridge divides and cultivate peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians.

During the event, the awardees expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the recognition and underscored the ongoing importance of peacebuilding efforts. They called for increased collaboration, dialogue, and inclusivity as essential means to address the root causes of conflicts and promote a more harmonious society.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award event served as an inspiring platform, encouraging Ghanaians to actively engage in peace promotion within their communities. By shining a spotlight on the achievements of these exceptional individuals and organizations, the event aimed to inspire others to take action and make a positive impact on their society.

Below are the awardees:

