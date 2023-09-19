A long-serving Member of Parliament (MP) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalmor has passed on.

The former NDC stalwart passed on Tuesday, September 19, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He reportedly succumbed to prolonged battle with stroke.

He was 63.

Mr Likpalmor’s demise was confirmed by the Kpandai NDC communication officer and some party executives.

Until his demise, Mr Likpalmor was the longest served MP for the Kpandai constituency in the Northern region, having been elected from 1992 to 2012.

He was a member of the first, second, third, fourth and fifth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Beyond his political career, the former MP was a teacher and once served as the Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service.

Mr. Tawiah left behind a wife and five children.