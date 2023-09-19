The Ghana Police Service has filed a motion for an injunction against the organizers of the #OccupyBoG demonstration at the Financial and Economic Division of the Accra High Court.

The latest motion came after the organisers including the Minority caucus in Parliament, notified the Police with a fresh notice on September 4 and insisted on the same route.

The Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum on September 8, 2023, ordered the Police (Applicant) to amend errors on the face of the motion paper.

This was after the mMnority, through their lawyers led by Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, the Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised a preliminary legal objection.

Despite the pendency of the first motion coupled with the fact that the stipulated date for the protests, September 5, had elapsed, the organizers notified the police with another notice communicating September 12, 2023, for their protest.

However, the organisers’ insistence on the same route which was the subject matter before the court in their first notice, led the police to initiate another action for injunction to restrain the Respondents from going ahead with the protest.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, when the court had fixed the hearing of the first injunction, the second motion took precedence and rendered the first motion moot.

The latest motion for injunction, which seeks the same relief, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2923.

Even though the organisers have since changed their route for the protest, they are expected in court on Tuesday, September 19, to officially notify the court of the latest development.

Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, who is the lead counsel for the police, was present while the Respondents were absent.

ALSO READ: