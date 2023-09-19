International ride-hailing service Yango in partnership with Leasafric Ghana Plc, a leading leasing and logistics company, have successfully added a second batch of vehicles to complete the first phase of 100 fleet cars for Yango partners in Ghana.

These vehicles were handed over to the partners at a special handover ceremony in Accra.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Country Manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime said “As an IT company, we are committed to providing tech solutions for our fleet partners to ensure that they smoothly manage and run their operations. We are super excited to join the team at Leasafric to provide a unit economic driven acquisition plan for our fleet partners’’

Through the partnership, Leasafric procures and makes available to Yango’s partners vehicles which will operate on Yango’s platform.

This partnership ties into Yango’s client acquisition and expansion strategy, which involves fleet acquisition for its Ghanaian partners, aimed at ensuring a comfortable and safe travel experience for its customers.

Head of Business Development at Leasafric PLC, Nii Noi Narh also added “We are very happy to see this dream become reality as we build together a sustainable ride-hailing community in Ghana through vehicle financing for Yango’s partners. Our vision is to empower these partners to scale up, create jobs and essentially an improved life for themselves and their families.”

This handover marks a major leap forward in Yango and Leasafric’s vision of empowering young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to acquire vehicles for their ride-hailing business. There are plans to increase the number of vehicles by the end of the year.

Apart from impacting the lives of partners and drivers, Yango provides fast, comfortable and safe travel for its riders. With modern technology like Yango’s maps, route and navigation system based on artificial intelligence technologies and frequently introducing new features with a focus on enhanced security for both drivers and riders, the future of ride-hailing in Ghana is bright.

About Yango

Yango, an international tech company, provides mobility and delivery services through its superapp across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

About Leasafric

Leasafric Ghana Plc is a leasing and logistics company which provides turnkey vehicle and asset leasing solutions to B2B and B2C clients in Ghana. A subsidiary of C&I Leasing Plc in Nigeria, Leasafric has a fleet of ~800 vehicles under its operating lease and Switch Car Rentals business. The company also offers service offerings such as finance lease, fleet management, staff bussing, fleet tracking and human resource outsourcing.