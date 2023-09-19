A 96-year-old woman, Susanna Nwachukwu, has shared the story of her lifelong struggle with singleness, and the role her biological father played in her ordeal.

During an emotional conversation, Ms. Nwachukwu who is still childless and has passed childbearing age, revealed she desired to have a family of her own, but her father made that impossible for her.

According to her, her adolescent stage was marked by a series of suitors who sought her hand in marriage. Unfortunately, each proposal was turned down solely because the suitors were not Catholics.

Ms. Nwachukwu said she began receiving romantic advances from suitors as early as elementary school, but her late father adamantly rejected each proposal due to the suitor’s non-Catholic beliefs.

She humorously recited the names of some of her suitors in her native Igbo language.

Asked why she did not pursue suitors even after her father’s death, Ms. Nwachukwu said it was exceptionally challenging to defy her parents’ decisions, even in their death.

However, she expressed deep regret over the impact of her late father’s actions on her life, acknowledging the heavy toll it had taken on her personal happiness and fulfillment.

Despite the adversity she faced, she managed to find solace and purpose in her work.

Over the years, Ms. Nwachukwu dedicated an impressive 21 years and two months of her life to serving in a local hospital.