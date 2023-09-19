A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has predicted a tough contest for the party in the 2024 general elections.

The former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation said it will be difficult for the NPP to retain political power based on the party’s performance in the last seven years.

He said NPP “over-promised and under-delivered” on its promises to Ghanaians and that will make it difficult for the party to win the 2024 elections.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng also said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not giving him any hope, suggesting that neither party is a good option for Ghana.

“It will be difficult for the NPP to win the 2024 elections. It is a fact that they [NPP] have over-promised and under-delivered but everything is possible but the NDC is also not giving me any hope” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng indicated he was optimistic the NPP was going to be in power for a long time considering how the NDC had mismanaged the country when Akufo-Addo took over in 2016 but it would turn out that he was wrong juxtaposing the two administrations.

“When I was in government, I said the way the NDC had mismanaged the country, we were going to help the president and work so that the NPP would still be there even after forty years and there would be no romantic ideas about the NDC again and now look at where we are. I thought we were going to work and there would be no romantic ideas about Mahama and the NDC ever coming back.

There should be a change in the two political parties and how they do their things because there are very good people in the NDC same as the NPP,” he further proposed.

