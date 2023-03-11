Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has denied any wrongdoing over 500 excavators which reportedly went missing.

According to him, it was an orchestration by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to get him out of office.

“No 500 excavators went missing, it was somebody who threw it into the media space to tag something on Frimpong-Boateng. What am I doing with 500 excavators? The true story is that, at the start of Operation Vanguard, the soldiers were supposed to seize the excavators.

“So, they go into the forest where they’re doing the mining and remove the control board and if they remove 20 today, they report that they have mobilised 20 control boards,” he said in an interview with GTV.

Setting the records straight, he stated the claims were baseless as no excavator went missing as purported.

“So, we got the report that they had mobilised over 750 excavators so we appointed somebody to go and when we went round, I think we got about 150, 200 that you could see. The rest had either been given to the owners or put in extra parts and moved away.

“And somebody put it out there, Frimpong-Boateng has taken 500 excavators, what am I going to do with them? There was an orchestrating scheme even within the party and government to get me out,” he stated.