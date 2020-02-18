The Minority in Parliament, as a matter of urgency, is asking for clarity on the number of missing excavators which seized by the State.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, was of the view that the varying numbers circulating in the media are creating confusion and there was the need for the government to come clear on it.

In a statement on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Iddrisu, making reference to documents available to him, said about 900 excavators have been seized.

“We want to know the number of excavators seized, stolen and repaired but we want to make it clear that the manifestation of failure of the president’s galamsey fight was after the release of galamsey expert and queen Aisha Huang,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu added that the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng must resign.

However, Member of the Inter Ministerial taskforce, Hajia Alima Mahama in a rebuttal announced that less than 34 excavators remain unaccounted for and not the figures being put out.

In a statement on the floor, the Minister for Local Government assured government was committed to bring those responsible for the missing equipment to book.