New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for Asante-Akim Central in the Ashanti Region, George Kyei Baffour, has reportedly collapsed after some angry youth of the party staged a demonstration against him.

The demonstration by the youth and some party executives of the constituency follows claims against Mr Kyei Baffour that he has allegedly denied other party members the chance of picking forms to contest against the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi in the upcoming party primaries.

“Mr Kyei Baffour has restricted everyone from picking a form to contest against Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and that is a clear sign of ‘dictocracy’ and not democracy,” the angry crowd said.

