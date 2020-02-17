Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, has rubbished claims the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as a means of financing the party, is engaged in illegal mining activities.

According to the legislator, the NPP has numerous ways of raising funds to run the party and will never use ‘galamsey money’ to finance the party.

“Our party has a lot of ways of generating money for the party. We will never use ‘galamsey money’ to run NPP, so those saying so should stop. People doing galamsey have where they take their monies to, but it is certainly not to fund the NPP,” he cleared.

Mr Titus-Glover’s comments come in the wake of the release of a video in which a voice believed to be that of Horace Ekow Ewusi, embattled NPP former Vice Chairman of the Central Region, is heard discussing with another person believed to be Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, how some party folks can be engaged in illegal mining to help raise funds for the party.

Mr Ewusi became a subject of interest after some 500 excavators got missing from their depots.

MORE STORIES

Man whose rival inflicted cutlass wounds on him in his own house breaks silence [Audio]

Pupil subjected to severe beatings for criticising teacher’s ‘sobolo’

Ofori Amponsah in tears at Kofi B’s funeral [Watch]

He alleged that, the NPP agreed to operate galamsey to finance the party as well as provide jobs for some unemployed party folks.

Shooting down the allegation on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Titus-Glover, who is also the Deputy Minister of Transport, cautioned people against involving President Nana Akufo-Addo in the issue.

“The video out there is a conversation between two people and it does not involve President Akufo-Addo, so please stop attacking the President and involving him in this criminality because he (President Akufo-Addo) does not condone criminality and doesn’t need galamsey money,” he noted.

To him, President Akufo-Addo has not reneged on his fight against galamsey and therefore will continue to provide the requisite resources to fight the menace.

He, however, urged President Akufo-Addo to deal with NPP people said to be involved in the act to serve as a deterrent to others.