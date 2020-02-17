A nine-year–old-pupil in the Nkwanta South M/A Redeem Basic School in the Oti Region, Beauty Adzadi Selase, has been physically assaulted by her class teacher after she complained to a friend that a a local beverage, Sobolo, sold by the class teacher was not sweet.

Little Selase sustained multiple injuries on her body as a result of the assault by her class four teacher whose name has been given only as Magdalene.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Kwame Obrempongba, said it was her colleague to whom she whispered her comments who reported her to the class teacher.

Meanwhile, Selassie’s mother, Isha Razak, said it wasn’t the first time her daughter was subjected to beatings by that same class teacher.

She alleged that her daughter had come home with bruises from the teacher on a number of occasions, bruises Beauty had told her were as a result of beatings received from the same teacher.

She said her inquiries revealed that all the previous beatings were due to little mistakes Selasie made in class.

Madam Isha has therefore called on school authorities to step into the matter and call the teacher to order.

Nkwanata South Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah in his comments on the issue said a committee had been set up to handle the case.

He revealed that plans were in place to bring the said teacher for appropriate sanctions.

Below is the video of the GES Director: