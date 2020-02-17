National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy National Organiser, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, is grateful to the party for granting him a political break to facilitate his marriage ceremony which took place on February 12, 2020.

Expressing his appreciation in a Facebook post, Chief Biney thanked all and sundry for the support, critique and prayers as he begins his new milestone.

Five days after his marriage, the Deputy National Organizer is informing the public of his resumption of official duties, adding his focus is to work hard in the execution of his mandate.

He is buckling up to ensure the organizational departments across the country achieve their constitutional mission of rescuing mother Ghana.

That notwithstanding, Chief Biney is poised to educate the masses on the need to vote John Dramani Mahama into office come December 7.

