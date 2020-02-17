The Gamey & Co Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre has offered to mediate to resolve the ongoing impasses between the Electoral Commission (EC) and opposition political parties on the compilation of a new Voters Register.

According to the outfit, the matter requires that a professional mediation body intervenes to help resolve the issue, hence the decision to offer its services in this regard.

The Centre in a statement cautioned that the matter, if not handled with care, “has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the nation and so it has become important to find an amicable solution immediately.”

Read the full statement below: