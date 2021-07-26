Former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP), Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take former Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong-Boateng to court if they believe he is involved in any criminality.

His comment comes on the back of some seized excavators which reportedly went missing during his tenure.

A situation which brought him under intense pressure particularly from the largest opposition party coupled with allegations of being involved in corrupt deals in the country’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The Minority in Parliament also called for the arrest and prosecution of the former minister, stating it wasn’t enough for the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Ekow Ewusi, to be the only one accused in the matter.

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng has since denied the allegations, stating that upon returning to Ghana at the age of 39 years, he has sacrificed his entire life to working in the interest of the nation to the extent that he has done nothing for himself.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday, he mounted a strong defence stating that the court is the only place all evidence can be brought to the fore.

“If you think Professor Frimpong-Boateng is involved in the missing excavators, just take him to court if you have evidence. You don’t just get up and defame him. Professor Frimpong-Boateng is not a criminal and has not stolen any excavator,” he fumed.

According to him, he is more interested in his competence and capacity as a man who is good at what he does as far as medicine is concerned.

