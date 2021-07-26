Isaac Opeele Boateng believes Asante Kotoko need a united front to be able to win trophies ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors have dominated the local media for the wrong reasons.

Kotoko lost the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title to their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Over the weekend, the woes of the club were deepened after suffering elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

Asante Kotoko lost 4-5 on penalty shootout against Berekum Chelsea in a quarterfinal game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, on Monday, coach Boateng, who is a former coach of the club, said the club will need a united front to be able to win trophies next season.

He stressed that should there be oneness among the management and the board, the club will be the team to beat next season.

The former Black Starlets assistant further cautioned that if nothing changes, it will be imperative for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the owner of the club, to dissolve the board and the management.

Asante Kotoko finished the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League in the position with 57 points.