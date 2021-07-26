Veteran Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa, has flaunted her two sons on social media, to the admiration of her fans.

She was captured posing with her well-built sons, who simply stood beside her while smiling softly.

In the photos, she could be seen sitting in the middle, with her sons by her side and their pose indicated they are their mother’s protector.

Her sons have been identified as Paa Kwasi, a socialite and Nana Kay, a son after his mother’s heart, who she calls her boyfriend.

From the photos, it is safe to say that an enviable bond exists in their family.

Paa Kwasi