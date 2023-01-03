It’s veteran Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa’s birthday, and as usual, she has set the internet ablaze with stunning birthday photos.

The actress waved her forties goodbye while climbing another ladder to her golden jubilee.

Repeating her yearly ritual, splashed some photos on her social media page, accompanied by a caption in which she expressed gratitude to witness her 50th year on earth.

The actress was adorned in colourful traditional Kente and her look was complemented with beads to depict an Ashanti royal.

In one of the captions, the actress said she owed her feat to God’s grace, which she said has brought her this far despite her many struggles.

Akyere Bruwaa stuns in beautiful Kente ensemble for 50th birthday Photo Credit: @image.palace/Instagram

“365 days ain’t easy. I’m not special than the dead, not unique than those hospitalized and not righteous than those imprisoned but “GRACE” brought me this far. Indeed my God loves me toooooooooooo much,” she wrote.

Akyere Bruwaa prayed for God’s guidance to always keep her safe and ensure her heart overflows with joy.