Popular Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa, is still bonding strong with her mother, and a latest photo she shared with her fans has proved that.

To honour her mother on this year’s Mothers’ Day, she flaunted her look-alike mother whose name she gave as Lydia Aba Esanuwa Donkoh.

The two, looking graceful in their all-white outfits, were enjoying each other’s arms’ embrace.

Madam Donkoh, though on the high side of age, was still looking as young as her daughter.

The actress prayed for long life filled with good health for her mother she described as the best mother ever.