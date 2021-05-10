Defence counsel for the two accused persons being held over the murder of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP) has prayed the Accra High Court trying them to move the jury to the crime scene being the house of the murdered legislator.

Yaw Dankwah, counsel for Daniel Asiedu, aka, Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo want the court to familiarise itself with issues pertaining to the crime scene.

Mr Dankwah also prayed for a subpoena of 191 call allocation records.

He made the appeal after the court resumed hearing of the case.

Stephen Apreku, a security man of the murdered MP is currently under cross-examination by Mr Dankwah.

The court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has asked the defence counsel to come formally with an application for his demands.

The witness said he saw the ladder at the murdered legislator’s house at about 0100 hours.

The witness (Mr Apreku) said he could not recollect who spoke to the Police Emergency line, 191 although they used the phone of the gardner.

The witness said he could not also tell if he was the rightful person to speak to the Police Emergency line because he was in charge of security at the deceased’s house.

Asiedu and Bossu are being held for the various roles they allegedly played in the murder of the MP on February 9, 2016 at his residence at Shiashie near East Legon.

Asiedu is being held on the charge of robbery and murder of the former MP.

Bossu and Asiedu have jointly been charged for conspiracy to rob.

They have denied the various charges and remanded into lawful custody to reappear on May 26.